Adi wins Lomary’s fourth gold medal in Suva Zone 2

Makereta Adi of Lomary Secondary School has won her school’s fourth gold medal in the 3000m open grade in the Suva Zone Two competition today.

The 15-year-old Ra native clocked an unofficial time of 13.39 minutes at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Maria Qalolo of Nuku Secondary School came in second with 13.47 minutes while Ratu Latianara Secondary School’s Miriama Saudromo settled for third with 13.48 minutes.

Lomary is now leading the girls division with four gold after day 2 of competitions.

Meanwhile Marist Brothers High School is leading the boys division with one gold.

The medal was won by Masi Navunicagi in the 3000m.



Masi Navunicagi after winning the 3000m

The competition will continue tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.