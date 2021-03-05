Home

Adi wins her third gold for Lomary

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 5, 2021 1:17 pm

Makereta Adi of Lomary Secondary School scooped her third gold medal in the Suva Zone 2 meet underway at the ANZ stadium in Suva.

Adi dominated the 800m junior girls, finishing first and claiming the gold.

The 15 year old won the 3000m open grade yesterday and the 1500m earlier this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

Adi says after finishing first in the 3000m open grade, she was confident of winning the 1500 and 800m.

The youngster says she is saddened that her family is not able to witness her perform and has dedicated the three gold medals to them.

She add her focus now is to dominate the junior long distance events in the Fiji Finals next month.

