ACS want to better Zone performance at Coke Games

Adi Cakobau School will want to pick up where they left off during the Triple N Zone competition.

ACS will be out to show why they are the defending champion of the Coca-Cola Games girl’s division.

It won’t be easy for the girls from Sawani, since they will be targeted by other schools during the Fiji Finals at the end of this month.

Article continues after advertisement

Adi Cakobau School will be fielding 60 athletes competing in all events to bag as many medals as possible.

Team Coach Antonia Raboiliku says they have well balanced team.

“We roughly had a balanced team in the field event and tracks. But most of our athletes are in the relays team but so far it has been so good. But we will try to continue where we left off during the zone.”

The Lilian’s will be the favorites to take out the blue ribbon girls title with Naomi Navuga looking in form since last month’s Triple N Zone competition.

Raboiliku adds it will all come down to the athletes’ preparations.

“It is going to be a tough core because all athletes from other zones have been doing well and it comes back to preparations and come the day, it’s up to athletes that wants it the most.”

Adi Cakobau School has been the Coca-Cola Games Girls champion since 2017 and they are aiming win the girl’s title for the fourth year come the 22nd of April.