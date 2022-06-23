ACS to feature in Tailevu Zone

[File Photo]

Defending Coca Cola Games champion Adi Cakobau School will be part of today and tomorrow’s Tailevu Zone meet at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

This has been confirmed by zone meet manager Waisiki Koroivulavou to FBC Sports.

According to Koroivulavou, there’ll be a meeting this morning and if ACS will show their interest in joining the Tailevu Zone, it will then be discussed with the zone delegates.

If the matter is agreed upon, then ACS will officially be part of the Tailevu Zone which means they’ll feature on the medal tally.

However, if ACS decides to stay with the Triple N zone, then they’ll just use the Tailevu meet as a warm up and their respective results will not be reflected on the official medal tally.

With the Sawani girl’s participation in these two days confirmed, it means both defending Coca-Cola Games champions, RKS and ACS will be in action.

The Tailevu Zone starts at 12pm today and ends tomorrow.