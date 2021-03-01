Home

ACS squad aims for great send-off for seniors

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 30, 2021 5:15 pm

Defending Coca-Cola Games girls champion Adi Cakobau School will be fielding 60 athletes for the Coca-Cola Games.

There are some injury concerns in the squad, however, Coach Antonio Raboiliku believes they’ll be ready come the Fiji Finals.

He says the Sub-Junior, Junior and Intermediate athletes know what’s at stake because out of the 60, nine athletes are final year students.

“It’s always a tradition every year that we farewell the senior athletes come the Coca Cola Games so it’s always a challenge for our sub-juniors, junior sand intermediates to make sure that they farewell the girls in a good way.”

Raboiliku was in Suva today looking for the best bargains for the athlete’s T-Shirts and he says they have a good squad.

“We have a balanced team of field events and track events and also our relay teams so in the squad of 60 it’s actually what we need for a team to go and defend its title.”

The Coca-Cola Games will be held at the ANZ Stadium on the 22nd-24th of next month.

