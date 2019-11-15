ACS sprinter confident of a good outing

Adi Cakobau School sprinter Jessie Vakaloloma is confident in the training of the ACS athletes towards the Triple N Zone next month.

The Lau lass who will be leading the team during this athletics season says they have been preparing since the beginning of the year.

The school held their inter-house competition last weekend to help sharpen their skills for the upcoming Triple N Zone.

“Preparations so far has been going great, we started at the beginning of the year and we just trying to improve our preparation from last year to this year”.

ACS will be looking to successfully defend their women’s division title come the Triple N meet on March 8th.

Meanwhile the Suva Zone one meet will be held on Thursday with schools including Ballantine Memorial School, Dudley High School and Nasinu Secondary School compete to qualify for the Coca Cola games.

You can catch all the live action of the Suva Zone 1 meet on FBC Sports.