ACS sprint queen breaks five-year record

Adi Cakobau School’s sprint queen, Naomi Navuga, has broken the Triple ‘N’ zone 100m record at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Navuga ran a time of 12.72 seconds beating the previous time set by fellow school mate Alaiwalu Rayawa who ran a time of 13.02 seconds in 2016.

Navuga is the favourite for the Senior Girls 100m final.