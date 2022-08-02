ACS retains title, new boys champion

Adi Cakobau School and Nakasi High School have won the Coca-Cola Triple N Zone competition today.

All other schools were no match for the Lilians who ruled the girls division with 41 gold, 25 silver and 17 bronze.

In second place was Natasiri Secondary School with 3 gold, 9 silver, and 5 bronze while Lomaivuna High School settled for third 3 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze.

Nakasi High School maintained their lead in the boys division throughout the day, and finished with 16 gold, 9 silver, and 7 silver.

Lelean Memorial School were dethroned and settled for second with 8 gold, 10 silver, and 6 bronze, and Sila Central High School came in third with 4 gold, 7 silver and 13 bronze.