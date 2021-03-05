ACS ready for zone title defense

Adi Cakobau School has a mammoth task as they prepare to defend their Triple N Zone and Coca Cola Games girls’ title.

First on the agenda for the girls from Sawani is the zone competition this Thursday and Friday.

Athletics coach Antonio Raboiliku knows it will be harder this year with the athletes adjusting to the new norm and also the training program he has set in place.

Raboiliku says they are ready for the challenge ahead.

“We have seen athletes working hard, so for us, we have to step up, and with the new bunch of athletes that we have, and it is not going to be an easy task.”

Lelean Memorial School is the current boy’s champion of the Triple N Zone.

The Triple ‘N’ Zone meet will be shown LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.