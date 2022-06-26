7th place finish for Team Fiji

[Source: Fiji Association of Sport & National Olympic Committee / Facebook]

Team Fiji finished in seventh place at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas.

Fiji bagged a total of 43 medals breaking down to nine gold, 17 silver and 17 bronze as the Games came to an end yesterday.

Majority of the gold medals won came from athletics and one from weightlifting.

Papua New Guinea took the top honors, finishing first with 33 gold, 28 silver and 19 bronze.

Tahiti came in second with 22 gold, 15 silver and 21 bronze medals.

In third place was Northern Mariana Islands with 16 gold, 13 silver and nine bronze.

Australia settled for fourth also with 16 gold, three silver and three bronze.

New Caledonia and Guam were ahead of Fiji with 11 and 10 gold medals respectively.



