A total of 23 gold medals are at stake today the Coca- Cola Games.

Eight gold will be up for grabs on the tracks and 15 in the field events.

The 1500 meters finals will be held today starting at 10:10am.

There will be 100 and 400 meters heats as well today.

You can watch all the Fiji Finals action LIVE on FBC Sports channel starting at 8am today.