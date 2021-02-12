2021 Oceania Athletics Championships cancelled

The 2021 Oceania Area Athletics Championships has been cancelled.

Due to the continuing uncertainty regarding the global pandemic, the Oceania Athletics Association has come to a decision to cancel the tournament.

In a statement, Oceania Athletics says are not in a position to offer a suitable venue and destination to allow all 20 Member Federations of the Oceania Region to participate.

OAA President, Robin Sapong Eugenio says Oceania Athletics is committed to ensuring that there is some form of Oceania competition this year.

They will continue to liaise with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that there are opportunities for athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The 18th edition of the Area Championships was supposed to be held in Vanuatu at Korman Stadium in Port Vila.