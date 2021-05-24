2021 Coca Cola Games tickets can be refunded

Holders of the 2021 Fiji Finals tickets can have it refunded.

The Fiji Sports Council says all those who bought grandstand, grass and concrete tickets for the annual Coca Cola Games can have their refunds from the respective points of sale.

This means if an individual bought a ticket from the Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association, he or she has to get it refunded from there.

Article continues after advertisement

All tickets bought from the Fiji Sports Council have to be refunded at FSC.

The Sports Council says, all tickets returned will need to be in good condition with the official receipt to allow for refunds.

It adds the Council with FSSAA intends to use the 2021 tickets for next year but more details on this will be released when the dates for the 2022 Fiji Finals are confirmed.