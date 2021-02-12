14 records broken at Triple N Zone

14 records have been broken at the Triple N Zone competition in the past two days.

The first record broken was in the 1500m sub junior boys event.

Rosivela Matanimeke of Waidina Secondary School clocked a time of 5 minutes and 7 seconds beating a 4 year record set by Danny of Rewa Secondary School who ran a time of 5 minutes 27 seconds.

The second record was broken in the Senior Boys 1500m event where Jemesa Niukula of Wainimala Secondary School clocked a time of 4 minutes and 36.28 seconds.

Niukula broke a 6 year record set by Viliame T of Waidina Secondary School who set a time of 4 minutes and 41 seconds.

The third record was broken in the sub junior girls 100m where Adi Cakobau Schools Leilani Naiyaga ran a time of 12.43 seconds.

Naiyaga beat the old record set by fellow school mate Jessie Vakaloloma who ran a time of 12.53 seconds

The fourth record was set by ACS Sprint Queen Naomi Navuga who ran a time of 12.72 seconds in the Senior Girls 100m beating the old record of Alaiwalu also of ACS who ran a time of 13.02 seconds.

The fifth record is in the Senior Girls high jump was broken by athletes of three schools who all jumped a height of 1.35 metres

The record was set by Siteri Rauca of ACS, Unaisi Kaulatoga of Lelean Memorial School and Naomi of Nakasi High School.

The previous record was set by Koleta T of ACS who jumped 1.28 metres.

The sixth record was in the sub junior girls 400m where outstanding runner Torika Radovu of Davuilevu Methodist High School clocked a time of 1 minute and 1 second.

Radovu beat the old record of 1 minute and 3 seconds set by Belinda Erasito of Adi Cakobau School in 2015.

The Senior Boys long jump record was also broken yesterday, the new height was made by Livai Tuilovoni of Nakasi High School who jumped a height of 6.51m breaking the previous height of 6.25m set by Jope K of Saraswati College in 2015.

The eighth record is in the junior girls 100m set by Tirisiana Kiliraki who ran a time of 12.58 seconds beating the old time of 12.82 seconds set by fellow school mate Sereana Loga in 2017.

The ninth record is in the sub-junior girls Javelin, the record set by Merewalesi Tagilala of ACS with a throw of 23.73 metres beating the old record of 23.65m set by Mereani Saulevu also of ACS.

Adi Cakobau School’s sprint queen Naomi Navuga broke her own record that she had set earlier in the day, in the heats she set a time of 12.72 seconds and broke her record in the Senior Girls 100m final clocking a time of 12.44 seconds.

Lelean Memorial School’s Ratu Koromoko broke the record for the inter boys 200m event clocking a time of 22.96 seconds beating the old time of 22.97 seconds set by Apolosi S also of Lelean Memorial School.

The Junior Girls 200 metre record was broken by Frances Tuva of Adi Cakobau School.

Tuva ran a time of 26.14 seconds beating the old time of 26.15 seconds set by Sereana Loga in 2017.

The 13th record of the competition was broken by Vuniani Nakatabula of Naitasiri Secondary School in the sub junior boys 800m race.

Nakatabula clocked 2 minutes and 24 seconds breaking the old time of 2 minutes and 29 seconds set by Joji V of Lelean Memorial School.

Lomaivuna High School’s Makereta Atelaite broke the Senior girls 800 metre record clocking a time of 2 minutes and 27 seconds beating the old record of 2 minutes and 28 seconds.

The old record was set by Unaisi Tinai of Adi Cakobau School.