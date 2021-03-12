12 records fall at Nadroga Navosa zone

12 records have fallen so far on day 1 of the Nadroga Navosa Secondary Schools zone at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Seven new records have been set in the boys division and five in the girl’s category.

Six records were shattered in the 1500 metres, three each in both divisions.

Farhaan G. of Sigatoka Methodist College broke Sefania Tokaduadua’s sub-junior boys 1500m record with a new time of 5:08:70sec. The old record stood at 5:13:00.

In the junior boys, 1500m Peni D of Thomas Baker claimed gold in a new time of 5:02:55sec.

Alifereti C also of Thomas Baker managed to record a new time of 4:44:83 in the Intermediate boys 1500m erasing the old time of 4:52:00 set by Joveci Gavoka of Cuvu College.

New records were also set in the field events with the late Seru Rabeni’s nephew Lepani Rabuli setting a new record in the senior boy’s shot put for Cuvu College. Rabuli won gold after recording 11.65m.

Isaia Vasu of Lomawai Secondary School is the new record holder in the Intermediate boys discuss with a throw of 31.89m beating Sigatoka Methodist College’s Ilaitia Nabewa’s record of 31.35m.

A new record was also set in the junior boys javelin after Isaia Vasu from Cuvu College posted 41.95m beating Sigatoka Methodist Atunaisa Sokobale’s record of 39.85m.

Earlier this afternoon, Lorima Tabaiwalu of Nasikawa Vision College jumped a new height of 1.80m in the Intermediate boy’s high jump slashing Isaia Rounds record of 1.67m.

In the girls division, Katarina Koroi of Sigatoka Valley Secondary School reigned in the Sub-Junior javelin following a throw of 26.92m.

Asenaca N of Thomas Baker Secondary clocked a new time of 5:49:32s in the junior girls 1500m slashing the old time of 6:02:72secs set by Siteri Kurikaba.

There was a new record in the Intermediate girls 1500m as Losana of Navosa Central College stopped the clock at 5:52:14sec.

Filomena T of St Theresa Secondary School ran a new time of 6:19:80sec in the senior girls 1500m beating Makereta Talei’s record of 6:32:50secs when she ran for Navosa Central College.

In the Intermediate girl’s triple jump, Laisani K of Sigatoka Methodist College posted a new distance of 9.83m.

The Nadroga Navosa Zone will continue tomorrow.