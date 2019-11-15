Athletics powerhouse trio chases similar dream

Eugene Vollmer knows making it to the Tokyo Olympic Games will not be easy given the tough competition provided by fellow athletes Banuve Tabakaucoro and Mustafa Fall.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Vollmer says he is up against two outstanding athletes’ who are both record holders in their field and are hustling for the same dream.

The 31-year-old says despite going after similar goals, the trio have shared a bond that motivates and pushes them to be the best.

“So you can’t really count them out, they both have really good chances. I’m up against both of them in trying to qualify. The three of us all have the same goal- all three of us want to try and qualify and it’s been really good because we’ve become very good friends and we push each other despite that we’re competing against each other.”

Vollmer, Fall and Tabakaucoro are all looking to qualify to the Olympics by merit.

If the trio fails to meet the qualifying standards, one will be chosen to take up the lone quota spot allocated to athletics towards the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.