Athletes to undergo drug tests

FASANOC has stressed the importance of conducting drug tests on teams vying to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in June.

Team Fiji’s Chef de Mission Patrick Bower says drug use in sports is a serious matter.

“It’s quite a serious matter at that. FASANOC is organizing a workshop for those that will be going for the Olympics to make sure that we are very conversant with what’s required and the rules of. Because it’s a serious matter and it could also affect FASANOC and at the end of the day Fiji.”

Bower adds these tests have been on-going and is urging athletes to avail themselves for the tests.

Meanwhile, Bower clarifies that athletics have nominated two of their athletes to take part in the Olympic qualification rounds in May.

Swimming has a total of nine swimmers going for the qualifications round in March where the top two swimmers will be nominated to represent Team Fiji.