Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sports

Athletes to undergo drug tests

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 29, 2020 12:07 pm
Team Fiji’s Chef de Mission Patrick Bower

FASANOC has stressed the importance of conducting drug tests on teams vying to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in June.

Team Fiji’s Chef de Mission Patrick Bower says drug use in sports is a serious matter.

“It’s quite a serious matter at that. FASANOC is organizing a workshop for those that will be going for the Olympics to make sure that we are very conversant with what’s required and the rules of. Because it’s a serious matter and it could also affect FASANOC and at the end of the day Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement

Bower adds these tests have been on-going and is urging athletes to avail themselves for the tests.

Meanwhile, Bower clarifies that athletics have nominated two of their athletes to take part in the Olympic qualification rounds in May.

Swimming has a total of nine swimmers going for the qualifications round in March where the top two swimmers will be nominated to represent Team Fiji.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.