Pressure on athletes to perform at Mini Games

Athletes preparing for the Pacific Mini Games are being reminded to go in ready to give it their best and compete for medals.

With a smaller contingent expected to compete at the Mini Games due to the ongoing global pandemic and budget restraints, there’ll be added pressure on those that will be competing to perform.

Pacific Mini Games Chef De Mission Ajay Ballu says some sports like Athletics, bowling, and weightlifting will be using the Mini Games as a buildup for the Commonwealth Games.

“We want medals. It is not just going to participate, we want medals, and it is not just about participation and making numbers. They have to give it their all because the Mini Games are a buildup to the Commonwealth Games for some sports. “

Ballu adds securing finances for these athletes continues to be a challenge for the committee.

“It is difficult when you don’t get finds from the allocators, but I am sure that Team Fiji is doing something for the teams to travel and attend the games.”

The week-long Mini-Games will be held from the 17th to the 25th of June 25th at Saipan in the Northern Marianas.