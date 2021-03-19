Athletes to be included in the next vaccine batch

Athletes are due to receive their COVID-19 vaccination when the next batch arrives.

The COVID vaccine is being administered based on eligibility and priority.

With Olympics being held this year, the athletes are being considered by the authorities.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Sports Conference in Suva last week, General Manager COVID Response Unit of the Ministry of Health Dr. Ana Maisema says frontline workers will be the first priority but athletes will be vaccinated in the next round of the vaccination program.

“Now we are going to medium and low. Then we will go to families and then hitting citizens with co-mobility because they develop the severe form of the disease, then the more than the 60s than the rest of Fiji. The more we get, probably it wouldn’t be too far before we start hitting the rest of Fiji. Your next of front-liners will be in the next batch.”

Discussions are also underway between various sporting organizations to have a sports bubble so that international events can be brought to our shores.