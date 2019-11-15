Rules for qualifying for the Olympic Games next year remains the same for Team Fiji.

This has been explicitly stated by Chef de Mission Patrick Bower.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Bower says although the Olympics has been postponed, athletes still need to follow qualification rules.

“The records of their performance and their attitudes towards the whole event and how much preparation has been put into it is also going to be taken into account.”

However with most qualifying events postponed in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says the International Federation is looking at making some ammendments.

“The International Federation is now looking at how they need to relook at their criteria because athletes are not able to travel to competition events, people can’t host the qualifying events so as far as I can see it might fall down to international rankings of athletes.”

Athletes are advised to still proceed with their individual trainings towards the Games which have postponed until early summer of next year.