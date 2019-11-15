Athletes still focused on Olympics

Athletics Fiji is excited that their Olympic hopefuls are still focused despite the pandemic.

Athletes like Banuve Tabakaucoro, Mustafa Fall, and Eugene Volmer are the top contenders vying for the Olympic quota spot and continued training amid the restrictions.

Now that Athletics Fiji has been given its return-to-play accreditation, Vice-President Joji Liga says these athletes are ready to hit the tracks.

Article continues after advertisement

“Training continues for these athletes despite the fact that we are being shut down by these restrictions. Athletics being an individual sport it doesn’t affect our athletes much. They have been very much on the go as far as training is concerned and I think they are ready to get the competition started so they can get back on track.”

Athletics was one of the 14 sports certified by the government last week after meeting the requirements under the Safe Sports Fiji guidelines.