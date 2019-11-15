Athletes celebrate Olympic Day with virtual race

Today, is an important day for athletes around the world, marked on the sports calendar as Olympic Day.

The day is normally organized with an Olympic Day Run, which under the international Olympic Movement is a way to promote mass participation of sports.

In light of the current pandemic, the International Olympic Committee has organized an Olympic Day Virtual Race instead.

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says they are pleased that the Day is still being celebrated but in a different way.

“In Fiji we’ve always hosted the Olympic Day run. Obviously we knew it was going to be on the cards this year. But I am really happy that the International Olympic Committee have taken the initiative to host a virtual Olympic Day or Olympic Day run.”

Two Fijian athletes joined 22 other Olympic athletes from around the world in the annual Olympic Day Virtual race.

They are Fiji National Men’s 7s Captain Meli Derenalagi and amateur boxer and Olympian Winston Hill.