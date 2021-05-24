Athlete tests positive in Paralympic Village

An athlete has tested positive for coronavirus inside the Paralympic Village on the day of the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020.

This was confirmed by the organizers as the unnamed athlete has been taken to an isolation facility.

An investigation is also set to take place to identify anyone deemed to be a close contact to the infected individual to ensure the virus does not spread.

The athlete, who is under a 14-day quarantine period, was among two people that tested positive inside the Village today after three were identified yesterday.

The other cases at the housing complex were found to be Games-concerned personnel, which covers those affiliated with the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee (IPC), National Olympic Committees, National Paralympic Committees and International Federations.

A total of 36 people, including 16 athletes tested positive inside the Olympic Village from July 1 to August 21.

[Source: Inside the Games]