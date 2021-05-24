Home

Cricket

Association Cup deferred

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 2, 2021 5:45 am

Cricket Fiji’s Association Cup has been pushed to January next year.

The federation had initially planned to hold the challenge last month which would see teams from Suva, Nadi as well as sides from Lau compete at Albert Park.

Acting Chief Executive Sitiveni Rokoro says they had to postpone the competition due to the short preparation time available for participating teams.

Article continues after advertisement

“The challenges will start in January next year just because of the tight schedules and deadlines. We want to give all the associations to start playing and to move into that playing mode again before we hold the Association challenge.”

In the meantime, the association is undertaking training for coaches from the age of 18 to 30 years under the Cricket for Good program.

The respective association’s league are also underway.

