Arsenal ends winless run

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a superb hat-trick as Arsenal ended their three-game winless run.

The side was victorious Leeds United 4-2 at Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang opened the scoring in the 14th minute before doubling his side’s advantage from the spot towards the end of the first half.

Right-back Hector Bellerin grabbed a third on the stroke of half-time, with Aubameyang completing his hat-trick with a header moments after the restart.

But from 4-0 down Leeds grabbed two second-half goals through Pascal Struijk and substitute Helder Costa to give Arsenal a late scare.

In other matches, Wolves defeated Southampton 2-1 and West Brom and Manchester United ended the game in a 1 all draw.

The Everton and Fulham game is currently underway.