Arsenal back on top of the ladder

[Photo Credit: Arsenal/ Facebook]

Arsenal took down Brentford 3-0 to return to the top of the table in the English Premier League.

William Saliba set Arsenal on their way to a sixth win in seven top-flight games this season after the France defender climbed high to head Bukayo Saka’s corner in off the post.

It was 2-0 inside the opening half an hour as Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, headed Granit Xhaka’s measured chip past David Raya for his fourth goal in Arsenal colours.

Article continues after advertisement

Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira capped a dominant Arsenal display by marking his first Premier League start since joining from Porto with a goal from 25 yards.

Brentford were unbeaten in their previous three games and could have climbed to fifth in the table with a win.

This win, however, put the Gunners on 18 points, one more than their nearest rivals before their next match against Spurs.

In another result, Neal Maupay opened his account for Everton to earn their first Premier League win of the season with victory over West Ham scoring 1-0.

[Source: BBC]