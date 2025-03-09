Armstrong-Ravula creates history

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fly-half, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fly-half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula has etched his name in the history books as the youngest player ever to lead the side in points following their thrilling 28-24 victory over the Chiefs yesterday.

The 21-year-old continued to impress in the number 10 jersey, playing a pivotal role in the win.

Armstrong-Ravula converted two tries and kicked three penalties, accumulating a total of 18 points in the match.

In just his second season of Super Rugby, the rising star has surpassed former Drua fly-half Teti Tela, who previously held the points record.

With today’s performance, Armstrong-Ravula now sits at 135 points, an 11-point lead over Tela.

Originally joining the Drua as a development player, Armstrong-Ravula has proven himself as one of the top fly-halves in the country, cementing his place as a key figure in the team’s future.

