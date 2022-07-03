Argentina secure first win

[Source: Twitter]

Argentina thwarted a Scotland fightback to win 26-18 in their first of a three-match summer series in Jujuy.

Nicolas Sanchez and Blair Kinghorn had traded penalties before quickfire tries from Jeronimo de la Fuente and Santiago Carreras put Argentina in control.

Two tries within four minutes from Mark Bennett and Rory Hutchinson shortly after the break drew Scotland level.

But Gonzalo Bertranou replied almost immediately and Emiliano Boffelli’s penalty secured a deserved victory.

Argentina’s first win over Scotland since the 2011 World Cup came in their first game in front of a home crowd since August 2019 – and their first under new head coach Michael Cheika.