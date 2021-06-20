Archery still yet to confirm name as Olympic draws closer

Due to the pandemic and restrictions in place preparation for the Olympics has been made more difficult for Archery.

With only 28-days left for the much-anticipated games, Archery Fiji is still hanging on to the hopes of getting its athletes confirmed for next month.

Archery Fiji President George Fong says not being able to complete the qualification series due to the pandemic and its restrictions is a worry beyond control for the federation.

“Definitely that’s a concern but at the moment it’s out of our hands so all we wait for is to hear back from the international federations”

Three archers are now waiting for the final decision from the international federation.

“At the moment we’re just waiting for the international federation to get back to us on the status of the quota spot for Oceania and how that turns out and then from there we’ll be submitting our names for approval”

A few Team Fiji athletes including the national sevens teams will depart for Tokyo on the 8th of next month.