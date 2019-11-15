Archery Fiji targets women and girls

Archery Fiji is keen on expanding the sport amongst women and girls in the country.

Speaking to FBC Sports, President George Fong says compared to previous years, they’ve recorded an increase in the number of women taking up the sport this year.

Since 2018, Archery Fiji had only four females in the sport but this year the federation recorded more than 20 women and girls taking interest in archery.

Fong says the increase in numbers is credited to their ‘Come and Try’ program that runs every Saturdays.

“We’ve gotten more women, more girls in and we’ve received new equipment that allows us to get younger kids into the sport and that’s been very important in bringing up our numbers.”

Fong adds the federation is also working on developing a program targeting young girls in primary and secondary schools.

Meanwhile, the Oceania Archery Championship will be held at Albert Park from the 6th to the 9th of next month