Archery Fiji seeks permission to resume training

Archery Fiji Federation has lodged their application to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Sports Commission, seeking approval for members to resume training.

President George Fong says given that archery is classified as a non-contact sport, the federation looks to get approval for the archers vying for the Olympics to resume training in their archery range.

Fong says this as home training is not ideal for the archers and poses safety risks to the people around them

“Majority of our members aren’t able to train in any kind of fashion. Some are able to practice at very short distances sort of 5 meters in which case it’s just training technique.”

Fong says archers need to train with required distance in order to practice and executive their shoots effectively.