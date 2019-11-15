Archery Fiji hopes to resume training soon

Archery Fiji Federation is hoping they’ll soon be given the green-light to resume with training ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

This is after non-contact sport including volleyball, tennis and golf are permitted to resume with friendly matches.

Archery Fiji President George Fong remains hopeful, the archers will soon be given permission to train and prepare for the coming Olympics.

“We did contact the Sports Commission and the Police National Command Centre and as far as we know we have not been allowed to re-open.”

Archers will need to compete in the Oceania Archery Championship which serves as qualifying event to the Olympic Games.

The championship has two quota spots to the Olympic Games with one spot allocated for women and one for men both in the recurve division.