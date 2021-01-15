Archers vie for Olympic spot

Mental strength is vital for archers vying for a spot in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

President George Fong says the cancellation of the Continental qualifying tournament has deterred the morale of the archers.

The tournament was postponed twice last year and remains shelved due to the pandemic and Fong says this has slimmed the archer’s determination to continue training.

However he says, the federation has implemented a number of competitions this year including a six-week qualifying series to keep the archers shooting.

The series will begin next month and runs through until April.

The tournament will give the archers in the recurve division to qualify for the Olympics through merit.