Archers vie for Olympic qualification

Veteran archers Richard Elder, Fiji Archery President George Fong and Nathan Kirk will be representing Fiji in the Oceania Archery Championship.

The three archers will compete in the men’s recurve division along with top archers from around Oceania vying for the lone Olympic qualification spot.

Fong says with the championship to be held in Fiji, it’s vital for the archers to win on home soil.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a continental qualifying tournament for both the Tokyo Olympics and the 2021 World Games. It’s very important for our archers to perform at their best and to make our country proud.”

Fong adds they’re expecting a total of 100 archers to compete in the Oceania championship.

The Oceania Archery Championship will be held from the 6th to the 9th of next month at Albert Park in Suva.