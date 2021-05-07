Archers target to qualify by merit

Despite the setbacks posed by the pandemic, Archery Fiji hopes one of the local competitors will get a chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games on merit.

The pandemic has cast doubt on the last qualifying rounds that were planned to commence this month and in June.

Archery Fiji Secretary Ajay Ballu says if the qualifiers doesn’t happen, then World Archery Oceania will determine which recurve archer from the region gets a spot based on their points at the Olympics.

He says it will be fair on the competitors to get another shot at qualifying on merit.

“Normally what happens, they give it to the country that is already there. We normally want somebody to qualify through merit so that we are clear. If it goes to World Archery Oceania than anyone can get the spot.”

Ballu says at the moment they will comply with all restrictions in place.

The last two rounds of the qualifying rounds is scheduled to be held next month before the Tokyo Olympic Games in July.