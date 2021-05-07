Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Australia assists in testing of backlog swabs|Supermarkets buzzing in Suva after lockdown|Police officers provided psychological support|Tele-health project to be piloted at Lautoka Hospital|Buses to operate until 5pm|Moce students strive|Good Samaritan takes in stranded couple|Four new cases recorded, as total lockdown lifted|Suva and Nausori curfew lifted|Food ration distribution to continue|Relaxation for businesses in non-containment areas|It’s not a 30-day war: Dr Fong|More than 7,000 contacts under quarantine|Nadali cordoned off after four positive cases|Cases of community transmission likely|Decision to be made for Nadi and Lautoka containment area|Backlog of swab to be sent overseas|Individual travelled to Labasa in containment breach|Businesses must adopt COVID safe measures|China renders support to Fiji|Food registration ends, new protocols expected tonight|We provide verified information reiterates Doctor Fong|Woman claims she was chased out of her house|Ministry formulates vaccination roll-out plan|Heavy fines for Manager and worker of DVD shop|
Full Coverage

Sports

Archers hoping to hit Olympic target

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 19, 2021 12:26 pm

All hope now lies with World Archery Oceania to determine which recurve archer from the region will get a spot in the Tokyo Olympic Games in July.

Local archers are praying the last qualifying rounds will commence as scheduled after the second pandemic wave is casting doubts.

Archery Fiji President, George Fong, says for now they will play the waiting game.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are hoping that we are able to complete the rest as scheduled as we move forward. Obviously it’s not ideal with the restrictions in place regarding preparations and practice but we’ve been through it before and we’ll try to make the most of what we can with the resources that are available.”

As of the last qualifying event in early April, none of the competitors have managed to collect the maximum points.

Our Olympic hopefuls are keeping their fingers crossed that the last two rounds planned for next month, if given the green-light, will allow them to hit the target.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.