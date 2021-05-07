Archers hoping to hit Olympic target

All hope now lies with World Archery Oceania to determine which recurve archer from the region will get a spot in the Tokyo Olympic Games in July.

Local archers are praying the last qualifying rounds will commence as scheduled after the second pandemic wave is casting doubts.

Archery Fiji President, George Fong, says for now they will play the waiting game.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are hoping that we are able to complete the rest as scheduled as we move forward. Obviously it’s not ideal with the restrictions in place regarding preparations and practice but we’ve been through it before and we’ll try to make the most of what we can with the resources that are available.”

As of the last qualifying event in early April, none of the competitors have managed to collect the maximum points.

Our Olympic hopefuls are keeping their fingers crossed that the last two rounds planned for next month, if given the green-light, will allow them to hit the target.