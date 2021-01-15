Archers and swimmers can still qualify for Olympics

Archery and Swimming have been given the green-light to stage Olympic qualifying events through their local competitions.

Oceania qualifying events for both sports remain shelved due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With athletes yet to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, sanctioned local tournaments will be held in the coming months to allow athletes to give a shot at qualifying for the Games through merit.

Fiji National Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey says these tournaments will have its standard qualifying criteria.

“They are still holding a local tournament that will give them the opportunity to gain the points to qualify for the Olympics and they are going to be hosting their tournament here in Fiji in February, March.”

Mazey says this is done to give all Olympic hopefuls are chance for qualify through merit before each quota spot in allocated to potential athletes.

Archers will compete in a six-week series starting next month while swimmers will have their last chance of qualifying for the Olympics in April.