Aquatic sports approach vital says FINA

The World Swimming body or FINA President is calling on Pacific island countries especially Fiji to focus more on aquatic sports.

The president who was in the country recently met with stakeholders to discuss issues, strengths and challenges faced by the Fiji Swimming federation.

FINA President Husain Al-Musallam hopes the perspective on swimming as a sport will change.

He says swimming is more than just a sport, it’s a basic necessity that Pacific Islanders should invest in.

“Surrounded by water, we need to make every child know the basics of swimming for his health first and for his life also and then out of this I hope we will find a number of children to come and learn swimming program.”

Al-Musallam says the government as well as the federations need to work together.

“I say the truth here, there is no connection between the ministries of education, ministry of finance, ministry of sports, the sports institution, we need if you want to develop any sport in any country you need the whole country to coordinate and work together as one team”.

The FINA President is currently on a tour of the Oceania region.