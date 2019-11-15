ANZ extends naming rights sponsorship

The Fiji Sports Council is thankful for ANZ Bank’s continuous investment in Fiji’s only internationally standardized stadium.

This is after the ANZ Fiji today announced that it has extended its sponsorship of ANZ Stadium until 2022, in line with its continuing commitment to sport at all levels in Fiji.

ANZ Fiji Country Head, Saud Minam, says Fijians are passionate about their sport and ANZ Stadium is the most iconic stadium in the region, with more than 150,000 people attending events here every year.

He says having access to quality sport and recreational facilities plays an important role in developing and sustaining communities.

The sponsorship is now in its 8th year and is in line with ANZ’s continuing commitment to Fiji according to Minam.

Fiji Sports Council Chief Executive they are truly thankful for the commitment ANZ Bank has made in continuing to be a prime Naming Rights sponsor for the National Stadium.

The ANZ Stadium boasts hosting a series of international events which includes four successful consecutive years of Super Rugby matches, Test Matches for Rugby Union and National Rugby League alongside the Oceania Athletics meet.

National competitions such as the Marist 7s, Fiji Finals, Deans Rugby are few other popular annual events that have also labelled the ANZ Stadium home.