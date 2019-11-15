Anything is possible says Suva football President

It’s one job done for the Vinz Wokz Suva football side following their Vodafone Fiji FACT first pool match win against Active Construction Navua.

It was the start the Whites were after as it sets a solid foundation for their tournament campaign.

The Babs Khan coached side will first need to tackle defending champions Nadi and later Lautoka in the group stages to seal their place in the semi-final.

President Ritesh Pratap says as tough as it is, anything is possible.

Suva is currently leading pool B after defeating Navua 4-1 in the opening match.

The capital city side will face Esy Kool Nadi on Wednesday at 4pm at Subrail Park.

At 12pm, Navua takes on Bluez Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka while Online I.T Solutions Ba battles Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa at 2pm.

Hosts Galaxy Hotels & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa will take on Prasad Maintenance Works Nasinu at 6.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the four matches on Mirchi FM.