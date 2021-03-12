Home

Another setback for Tokyo Olympics

BBC Sport
March 19, 2021 5:15 am
[Source: CNN]

Tokyo Olympics’ creative chief has resigned after suggesting that a female comedian could appear as an “Olympig”, in the latest setback for the Games.

Hiroshi Sasaki said plus-size entertainer Naomi Watanabe could wear pig ears at the opening ceremony.

He later apologized and admitted his remarks were “a huge insult” to her.

Article continues after advertisement

Watanabe has yet to respond.

The incident comes after ex-Games president Yoshiro Mori was forced to quit for making sexist remarks.

