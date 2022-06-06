American Haney becomes first undisputed champ

[Source: Facebook]

Undefeated American Devin Haney became boxing’s first undisputed lightweight champion in 32 years with a unanimous points victory over George Kambosos.

WBC title holder Haney defended his belt for a fifth time and took Australian Kambosos’ WBA, IBF and WBO titles in Melbourne.

Haney is the first undisputed lightweight champion since Pernell Whitaker in 1990 and the first in the four-belt era, which began in 2004.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source: BBC]