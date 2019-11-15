All ten home games for Kaiviti Silktails at Churchill Park

There’s good news for western rugby league fans as the Kaiviti Silktails will play all their home games in Lautoka.

The Silktails will make their debut in the New South Wales Rugby League competition, the Ron Masey Cup in March.

Silktails ambassador Petero Civoniceva met with Lautoka City Council Chief Executive Jone Nakauvadra yesterday to finalize the details.

Civoniceva says the Kaiviti Silktails will be based in Lautoka and they’ll play their 10 home games at Churchill Park.

“The fact that we are gonna be based here in Lautoka working with the local council and also working with the schools and community and hopefully providing them with a wonderful game day experience”.

Lautoka City Council Chief Executive Jone Nakauvadra says the Ron Massey Cup initiative will not only boost the Sugar City’s economic activity but also raise the profile of rugby league in the western division.

“The Ba Provincial Freebird Institute is the champion rugby league team for secondary school which is based in Lautoka we have the Sabeto team that is also the national champion for rugby league so all these teams talents are going to be realized and grow too as we bring this kind of tournament to Lautoka”.

The Kaiviti Silktails rugby league squad is currently in camp in Suva.