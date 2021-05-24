All sporting events this weekend postponed

All sporting events that had been scheduled for this weekend have been postponed.

This is a directive made by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

This includes the Fiji Rugby Fun Flavor Super 7s Series and the Veiyasana Provider 7s Tournament, the Netball Fiji Digicel and Punjas sponsored Super Club Championship, all planned to kick off this weekend.

The two ministries say the postponement of the following events is due to COVID-19 concerns and to ensure that the public and players’ welfare are safeguarded.

While this decision comes at a time of stress, the Ministry considers the welfare, health, and safety of our sportspeople and the public as paramount.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports would like to thank Fiji Rugby and Netball Fiji for their cooperation and swift actions.

While there will be no sporting activities in the coming weeks, the Ministry of Health is urging the public to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.