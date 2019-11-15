All sporting events remain temporarily suspended

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that all sporting activities will remain temporarily suspended.

This includes events organized by sporting bodies as well as those organized at community levels by community members.

The Ministry says this is in line with the measures announced by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to contain the spread and local transmission of the virus.

Fiji currently has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 as 11 patients have successively tested negative and have been discharged from the health facilities.

The Ministry says Fijians should not be complacent and should continue to take heed of the COVID-19 measures.