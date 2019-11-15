All sport in Italy suspended because of outbreak

All sport in Italy has been suspended until at least 3 April because of coronavirus, the country’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte has announced.

This includes Serie A but not Italian clubs or national teams participating in international competitions.

Serie A – Italy’s top-flight – had already said all games would be played behind closed doors until 3 April.

Article continues after advertisement

Conte extended a series of strict quarantine measures, including a ban on public gatherings, to all of Italy.

Earlier, Italy’s Olympic committee (CONI) recommended the move to suspend all sport at all levels after hosting a special meeting of sporting federations on Monday.

Italy has been the European country worst hit by coronavirus so far, with over 7,000 confirmed cases and more than 450 deaths.

“This situation has no precedent in history,” a CONI statement said.

The announcement from CONI came just after Sassuolo v Brescia kicked off in Serie A. The game carried on and Sassuolo won 3-0.