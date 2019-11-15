All RKS grades qualify for South/Eastern zone finals

All grades from Ratu Kadavulevu School have registered their spot in the Fiji Secondary Schools South/Eastern Rugby League final next week.

In the Under-19 grade, RKS edged QVS 18-10 in the semifinal at the Saint Marcelin grounds yesterday.

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Vice President Naisa Cama says RKS will be a team to look out for during the national quarterfinals.

“A tough encounter between RKS and QVS, RKS coming out victors 18-10. RKS has proven to be a force to be reckon with in this quarterfinals. It shows the level of preparation and the effort put in by coaches.”

The other semifinal saw defending champions Nasinu Secondary Schools defeat Marist Brothers High School 26-20.

In the finals next week, the Under-15 grade RKS will face QVS, while in the U17 and U19 grade will see RKS take on Nasinu Secondary Schools.