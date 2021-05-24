Ali confident of taking Nasinu to its glory days

Nasinu is hoping to get back to its glory days, when it was one of the top football teams in Fiji.

Coach Saiyad Ali says he is confident is the man for the job.

Ali was the coach in 2003 when Nasinu won the Digicel Fiji FACT, and wants to have a repeat of this.

While there are some favorites from the Digicel Premier League, Ali knows the Fiji FACT will be a whole new ball game.

Ali says looking at the teams, there are no favorites so it’s anyone’s game.

“You never know what’s going happen, we have seen here in Fiji that previously, I remember that when the first time I coached Navua in 2003, we had lost eight national league games in a row and then we bounced back to win the Fiji FACT. I know smaller teams like Tavua has done that, Nasinu has done that and you never know what’s going to happen during the day.”

There will be only one DPL match this week between Nadroga and Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3pm.