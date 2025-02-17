Alcaraz snatches late win for Everton against Crystal Palace

[ Source : Reuters ]

Everton’s Premier League revival under manager David Moyes continued on Saturday as they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park thanks to a late winner from January loan signing Carlos Alcaraz.

Moyes’ side overcame any fatigue from their dramatic draw with Liverpool on Wednesday and were able to profit twice from some poor Palace defending, with striker Beto bagging his second goal in as many games.

The win pushed Everton up two places to 13th in the table and marked Moyes’ fourth win in six league games since returning as manager in early January. They are now equal with Palace on 30 points but one spot behind on goal difference.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think Wednesday took so much out of us, today we were sort of fighting,” Moyes said. “It took a really resilient performance to make sure we didn’t concede a second goal.”

It was another poor home performance for Palace who, despite finding some form in recent months, have still only won two of their league matches at Selhurst Park all season.

“It’s a very disappointing result,” said Palace manager Oliver Glasner. “Now it’s again up to us to learn from it and improve.”

Palace were the better side for the opening half hour but a lapse in concentration from a throw-in allowed new boy Alcaraz to run clear down the right wing and play in Beto, who found the bottom corner in the 42nd minute.