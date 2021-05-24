AG clarifies inmates’ participation in sports

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has clarified the conditions for serving inmates to participate in sporting activities.

Speaking in Parliament today, Sayed-Khaiyum stated that according to the Fiji Corrections Services Act, as part of the rehabilitation programme, each prisoner is assessed for their needs, with particular regard to the offense committed.

He was responding to a question asked by National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua on the FCS’s policy to allow inmates to participate in national rugby 7s tournaments.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says the powers exist within the Corrections Act.

He adds the subsidiary legislation for the Commissioner of Corrections and his team allows them to determine whether the rehabilitation of the prisoner can take place.

“All centered prisoners are to be permitted to participate in and organized sports and recreation indoors every now and then. It is there that the officer in charge may allow a prisoner to take part in competitive sports outside the prison. The officer in charge must ensure that a written report of the prisoner’s participation is forwarded to the Commissioner and a copy of the report is kept in the prisoners’ files.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the rate recidivism has been high, and the FSC is working on ensuring it drops through various rehabilitation programmes.